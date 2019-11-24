Zach LaVine Hits Game-Winner, Scores Career-High Less Than 24-Hours After Getting Benched By Stephen Douglas | Nov 23 2019

Under any circumstances, Zach LaVine had an absolutely incredible performance in Saturday night's Chicago Bulls - Charlotte Hornets game. He scored a career-high and hit an incredible game-winner.

.@ZachLaVine could NOT be stopped from behind the arc! ??



He dropped 13 threes, finished with a career-high 49 PTS and called GAME! #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/TAhvDJzQZR — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 24, 2019

A career 37% three-point shooter, LaVine made 13-of-17 three's. A career 16.3 points per game scorer, LaVine put up a career-high 49 points. How could it possibly be more noteworthy?

Well, last night his coached yanked him out of a blowout loss and criticized him in the postgame. And LaVine responded and things sounded like it might be awkward in the Chicago locker room.

Then there are the circumstances surrounding the final shot. The Hornets had an eight point lead with 45-seconds remaining in the 4th quarter, made five of six free throws and lost because the Bulls made four three's and a layup over a 41-second span. LaVine made three of those, including a bank shot from the Hornets' logo.

This was one of the craziest comebacks ever. If you do watch LaVine's full highlights, hopefully, your device doesn't overheat.