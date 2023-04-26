Zach Hyman Scored a Goal With His Face
The Edmonton Oilers are currently in the process of dominating the Los Angeles Kings in Game 5 of their best-of-seven series. Edmonton took a 5-2 lead in the second period thanks to the face of winger Zach Hyman.
The Oilers were on a power play when defenseman Evan Bouchard hammered a slapshot from near the blue line. Hyman was in front of the net providing a screen in front of Kings goalie Phoenix Copley. Instead of just shielding Copley from the puck, Hyman redirected it into the net ... with his teeth.
Check this out:
Ouch. No pain, no gain, right?
The Oilers and Kings entered the night tied 2-2, but Edmonton has been firmly control of Game 5. The team is showing why it has one of the NHL's most explosive offenses. The Oilers are using all body parts to find the back of the net.