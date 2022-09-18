Zach Ertz Took Out a Security Guard While Trying to Make a Catch
Being a security guard during an NFL game is a hazardous gig. One man found that out on Sunday, as he was absolutely annihilated by Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz.
As Ertz went up in an attempt to grab a fourth down pass from Kyler Murray, he tumbled to the turf and slid through the back of the end zone as the ball fell harmlessly. Unfortunately, on the slide, Ertz took out an unsuspecting security guard whose eyes were on the stands, not the field.
Here's video:
That's just incredibly dangerous. Having security personnel on the field and not facing the action is a recipe for disaster. According to those in attendance, the security guy did not look OK after the incident. Here's hoping he's alright.