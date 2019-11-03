Zach Ertz Gets Away With Offensive Pass Interference After Review By William Pitts | Nov 03 2019 Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Just to show that we're fair and balanced, here's some proof that defenses aren't the only ones getting away with pass interference this season.

With the Philadelphia Eagles up 6-0 over the Chicago Bears in a must-win game for both teams, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz found his favorite target, tight end Zach Ertz, open for a 25-yard touchdown. What matters is how Ertz got so open in the first place.

It is clear and obvious that Ertz significantly hindered the defender by extending his arm to the head and separating himself to catch the pass. OPI should have been created under Rule 15-3-10. https://t.co/PWR4b9et9l — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) November 3, 2019

On this replay, Ertz appears to shove Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller to the ground more than five yards beyond the line of scrimmage, which should be enough to draw a penalty for offensive pass interference. There's a chance that the officials interpreted the play as both Ertz and Fuller colliding by accident, but that's a bit of a stretch.

As has sadly been the norm this season, a review came to nothing, and the touchdown stood - another sign that NFL officials either don't know about the interference rule or just don't like being challenged in the first place.