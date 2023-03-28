Zach Edey Dunks on Dan Dakich Over Stupid Rumor
On Tuesday, Dan Dakich released another report about something he was hearing from his "people" and it went about as well as it usually does. The former ESPN commentator claimed Purdue center Zach Edey had entered the transfer portal. As he's done most of the season, Edey was quickly there to dunk on a fool.
Here's what Dakich said:
Edey was quick to shut that BS down:
It took four minutes for Edey to obliterate Dakich's "people."
So it turns out Dakich's "people" or sources, weren't that at all. He got duped by an account pretending to be ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello:
Rob Dauster is on it:
Great use of sources, Dan. If you ever wonder why people don't take you seriously, this is a pretty good indicator.