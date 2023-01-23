Zac Taylor Scours the Internet to Find Ways to Motivate the Bengals
In the wake of the Cincinnati Bengals' dominant win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, it was clear they entered a game with a collective chip on their shoulder. A number of Bengals players ripped the fact that the NFL had started selling tickets to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. On a related note, head coach Zac Taylor made a pretty crazy admission on Monday.
During his media availability today, Taylor admitted he searches "every inch of the Internet" to find ways to motivate his team. Wait ... that means he's read this website. Uh, Zac, I'm sorry and/or you're welcome for everything I've ever said.
Fast forward to the 10:00 mark of the video to hear what Taylor had to say:
Dang, his browser history must be wild.
It's pretty amazing that an NFL head coach would be searching the entire Internet to find a way to create a "no one believes in us" narrative. But hey, it's a competitive league, do what you have to do, I guess. Still just really funny that he basically admitted to creating a manufactured narrative to get his players to go harder. Amazing.