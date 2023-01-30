Zac Taylor Furious as Officials Give Chiefs a Do-Over On Crucial Third Down
The Kansas City Chiefs got a key do-over in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs failed to convert on third and-9 and sent out their punt team, but after a conversation between the officials, 10 seconds were put back on the play clock and the Chiefs came out to try third-and-9 again. Patrick Mahomes was sacked, but the Chiefs were given a first down when Eli Apple was called for defensive holding. Zac Taylor was furious.
Taylor appeared as confused as fans and announcers, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. Eventually, we learned that an official in the defensive backfield came running in right as before the play started to blow it dead, but no one could hear him.
It certainly seemed like the Bengals got screwed, but they were able to force a punt on the possession.