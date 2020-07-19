Zac Efron Becomes the Latest Incredibly Fit Celebrity to Get the 'Dad Bod' Label
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 19 2020
Zac Efron has a new travel show on Netflix. During the first episode, he found occasion to take off his shirt and the Internet reacted loudly enough that Page Six had to take notice and proclaim Efron now has a "dad bod." As you can see, he does not.
Efron remains incredibly fit. This is reminiscent of the time that people saw Jason Momoa without his Aquaman abs and decided he too had "dad bod." It's a very weird trend thing where people make fun of people for being in incredibly good shape.
Speaking of getting into shape, Bleacher Report tweeted these pictures of Giannis Antetokounmpo and even the most devious troll in the world couldn't accuse him of having a dad bod. Even though he is literally a dad.
Could this finally be the season where a dad wins NBA MVP? Only time will tell.