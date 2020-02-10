Yu Darvish Lost a No-Hitter in the 9th Inning on a David Ortiz At-Bat
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Yu Darvish just can’t seem to get over that no-hitter hump. The Texas Rangers ace had a no-hitter with 2 outs in the top of the 9th inning and David Ortiz at the plate. Ortiz hit a shot past second base into right field to end the no-hit bid. He was immediately pulled from the game by Ron Washington after throwing 126 pitches.
Darvish had a perfect game going through seven innings but lost that on a fielding error by Alex Rios that probably should have been ruled a hit. Darvish did walk two batters after the error/hit that would have cost him the perfect game anyway.
