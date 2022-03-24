You Have to See Keegan Bradley's Insane Routine Before Missing an Easy Putt
Keegan Bradley lost to Jordan Spieth in World Golf Championship match play on Wednesday. There's no shame is losing a single match, especially to someone of Spieth's stature, but Bradley still managed to go viral in defeat because of an absolutely brutal putt on the 4th hole.
As you can see, the missed putt was the least egregious thing to happen on that shot. Bradley stooped above his line. Walked back and forth. Got behind the ball and pointed at the hole. Started to address the ball but stopped for one last look. And then missed what appeared to be a completely straight putt from close distance.
If this was something Bradley was trying out to help him focus on short putts, hopefully he never does it again. It's hard to imagine a player making a putt more complicated and being more inside his own head.