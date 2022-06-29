Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña Injured in Violent Outfield Collision
Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña collided in the outfield while chasing a pop up on Wednesday. The two slammed into each other in a scary scene and both had to be removed from Houston's game against the New York Mets. Alvarez needed to be carted off.
Here's video of the collision:
Peña left the game under his own power and Alvarez later entered Houston's clubhouse without assistance. They were both in the clubhouse after the game but were not made available to the media and manager Dusty Baker refused to answer questions about their status. Here's hoping both guys are OK because it's always scary when two MLB players collide and it rarely ends well.
The Astros wound up beating the Mets 2-0.