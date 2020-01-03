Yoenis Cespedes' Ankle Fracture Was Caused By Wild Boar Incident By Ryan Phillips | Jan 03 2020 Yoenis Cespedes, New York Mets | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Yoenis Cespedes fractured his ankle in a fall at his ranch in Port St. Lucie, Florida last May. The injury remained cloaked in secrecy as the Mets outfielder missed the entire 2019 season. Now we know what happened and it's pretty crazy.

The New York Post has the story and it involves a wild boar. Because, of course it does. The post reports as follows:

According to multiple people who were informed of the incident, Cespedes has traps on his ranch for a variety of reasons, including to keep boars away from people. But one boar was removed from a trap — perhaps by Cespedes — and either charged toward Cespedes or startled him, causing Cespedes to step into a hole. Cespedes suffered the fractured ankle at a time when he was recovering from surgery to both heels that already was jeopardizing his playing status in 2019. The ankle fracture guaranteed that he would not take an at-bat last season.

Add that to the list of the craziest sports injuries of the last decade.

The commissioner's office and players association had to get involved in the talks because the Mets were trying to void Cespedes' entire 2019 salary and attempt to make his deal a non-guaranteed contract. That didn't happen, but the injury cost Cespedes a ton of money.

Last month the Mets worked out a deal with the outfielder to restructure his contract. Among other agreements, it will cost him a minimum of $15.7 million and could wind up costing him asmuch as $30 million.