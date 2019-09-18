Yastrzemski Goes Deep at Fenway By Kyle Koster | Sep 18 2019 Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski happens to have a very famous grandfather who worked at Fenway Park. The place is special to the family. It got even more special last night when the 23-year-old lefthander blasted a dinger to centerfield, kicking up memories and nostalgia from Pesky's Pole to the Green Monster.

A Yastrzemski just homered at Fenway.



Can you believe it? pic.twitter.com/IaEhCDyhwF — MLB (@MLB) September 18, 2019

Now, the Boston Red Sox are firmly in the driver's seat and losing a game at this juncture of September is not a big deal. But to see an opposing crowd rise to celebrate a visiting team homer like that will make even the most jaded of human beings feel something in their loins.

Fans of both sides would be thrilled to see the content go late into the night and be decided on a Giants' sacrifice fly in the 15th inning.

"It was incredible, just being able to be in front of family and friends," Yastrzemski said after the game, "and I couldn't have asked for a better welcome from the entire crowd. That was special."

Baseball, folks. It is good.