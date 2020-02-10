Yasiel Puig Does Not Like Popping Out
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Yasiel Puig popped out last night. He reacted viscerally, as soon as it left the bat. Would have to consult the St. Louis Cardinals for an official “unwritten rules of baseball” ruling, but I believe the proper reaction is to walk dejectedly back to the dugout, then assassinate a water cooler in an amphetamine-fueled rage.
