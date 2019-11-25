Yannick Ngakoue, Gets Mad, Flips Someone Off By Bobby Burack | Nov 24 2019 Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Near the end of the noncompetitive Jaguars-Titans snoozefest, Yannick Ngakoue made some news. At the end of a play, Yannick got pretty mad at someone. You can't tell who in the video, but someone, likely on the Titans, got the classic middle figure.

Beware: If you don't like seeing the middle finger, we advise you not to look at the following picture and video.

Again, we don't currently have much information. But a few things we do know:

1. Someone probably deserved the finger.

2. The finger is still used even in 2019.

3. Friends use it at times as a joke, but this didn't look friendly.

4. The finger got this game in the discussion.

All in all, Yannick probably doesn't regret flipping this still unknown person off. Oh, by the way, before you criticize, ask yourself, have you even done it? If not, feel free to be vocal.

