Yannick Ngakoue Traded to Vikings For Two Draft Picks
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 30 2020
Yannick Ngakoue finally got his wish on Sunday morning when the Jacksonville Jaguars traded him to the Minnesota Vikings for two draft picks. The 25 year old, former Pro Bowl defensive lineman joins a defense that was in the top half of the league in yards surrendered per game and fifth in points allowed. In exchange for the 25 year old, the Vikings game up a second round pick and a conditional fifth round pick.
Thus ends a long standoff with the Jaguars that began in... March!? It took less than six months for this trade to happen? All in the same offseason? This feels like it has been going for for years. I had to look to see how many games Ngakoue had sat out while demanding a new contract last season. None. He just played in the Jaguars season finale on December 29th. As recently as April the Jags expected / hoped to get a first rounder back for him, but Draft Day came and went without a deal.