Yannick Ngakoue and Jaguars Owner Tony Khan Going at it on Twitter
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 20 2020
Yannick Ngakoue and the Jacksonville Jaguars do not appear to be resolving their issues as the NFL Draft approaches. Today Ngakoue went on Twitter and called out Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan, telling him to stop hiding. Khan quickly responded, pointing out he was in isolation, preparing for the draft, and very active on social media. Something Ngakoue would know if he hadn't unfollowed him. Again.
Ngakoue, who is due more than $17 million in the 2020 season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent, was having none of that. Ngakoue apparently has no interest in playing with the Jaguars, even with a new contract. He ended his reply with a clown emoji.
Now we wait to see if the Jaguars get this sh-t done.