Tim Anderson-Josh Donaldson Feud Finally Boils Over in Benches-Clearing Incident During White Sox-Yankees
On Saturday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox visited the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees in the first of a three-game series. Fans of both teams should remember that the last time they met earlier in May, Tim Anderson and Josh Donaldson got into it.
It appears time does not, in fact, heal all wounds. Donaldson and Anderson made it only a few innings before they started jawing at one another.
Things finally boiled over in the bottom of the fifth. Donaldson strolled to the plate for his at-bat and appeared to have a passionate conversation White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal. Anderson lasted only a few moments before he booked it towards home from short and started yelling at Donaldson, causing the benches to clear on both sides. Lots of players and coaches got into shoving matches.
Fairly tame by benches-clearing standards, but it is clear that nobody likes each other here. And there's still plenty of baseball left to be played today, not to mention tomorrow and Monday.
Anderson and Donaldson appear to be on a collision course. It's only a matter of time before things really blow up.