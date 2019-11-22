Yankees to File Grievance Against Jacoby Ellsbury To Recoup $26 Million By William Pitts | Nov 22 2019 Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New York Yankees' signing of Jacoby Ellsbury will probably go down as one of the largest free agent whiffs in the history of sport, but his release from the team this Wednesday may represent just the start of a feud between the center fielder and his former team.

According to the New York Post, the Yankees intend to file a grievance against Ellsbury that would convert his contract from guaranteed to non-guaranteed, thus recouping some of the $26 million they still owe Ellsbury - $21 million for the final year of his three-year contract, which would have been 2020, plus a $5 million opt-out of a one-year extension for 2021.

Ellsbury missed all of the 2017 and 2018 seasons due to multiple injuries. The basis of the Yankees' claim is that he went behind their back and received medical treatment without team authorization. The team is expected to file the paperwork today, to which Ellsbury and agent Scott Boras can file a counter-grievance.