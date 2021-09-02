Home Stadium of Yankees AA Affiliate in New Jersey Completely Flooded
The Somerset Patriots are the double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. The Patriots play at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey, which is one of the many places that found itself underwater this morning following heavy rainfall caused by Hurricane Ida. This morning the field is completely flooded from the good seats behind the plate and the dugouts all the way out to the fence and out into the parking lot.
Yes, that's a train stop between the stadium and the Raritan River. Luckily the Patriots are on the road this weekend, but they host a six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats starting next Tuesday. They might consider moving their series to Hartford's Dunkin' Donuts Park, which is not currently featured in any viral videos.