Michael Kay Sounded Disgusted as Yankees Got Shut Out in Loss to Cubs
"And the Yankees getting shut out over four innings by a guy with a 6.93 ERA."
By Liam McKeone
On Friday night, the Chicago Cubs won their first-ever game at Yankee Stadium. This seems impossible but is apparently true. It was not a particularly close contest, either, as Jameson Taillon and Adbert Alzolay combined to shut out the New York Yankees in a 3-0 victory. And Michael Kay sounded absolutely disgusted as he watched.
Here's Kay's call at the end of the fourth inning.
"And the Yankees getting shut out over four innings by a guy with a 6.93 ERA." Yeah, that's tough to swallow.
As you could probably guess, this was Taillon's best game of the season by a significant margin and he had a 3.91 ERA last year so he isn't a total scrub. However! This performance coming literally one day after the pinstripes got absolutely housed 13-1 by the Baltimore Orioles makes it even worse. The Yankees also recently dropped two of three to the St. Louis Cardinals, a bottom-five team in Major League Baseball. The complete body of work over the last two weeks suggests New York is more inclined to roll over instead of showing any fight, which would help explain why Kay's disdain leaked through to the broadcast.
All is not lost. The Yanks should get Aaron Judge back eventually and they are only one game out of two Wild Card spots even after this recent stretch of abhorrent play. But things have to turn around soon or Kay might openly disown them on television by season's end.