Home Plate Umpire Robs Yankees of Run(s) With Bad Strike Call to End Inning
The New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers, 4-2, on Thursday evening in Arlington. DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres hit back-to-back home runs to start the top of the second. They nearly broke the game open as they loaded the bases and scored another run with just one out, but Andrew Heaney worked his way out of the jam with two strikeouts. On the second strikeout he got a little help from home plate umpire Lance Barrett.
With a bases-loaded full count and two outs, Barrett gifted Heaney a strike that was low and inside and ended the inning. Had the correct call been made another run would have walked in and LeMahieu would have come to the plate for the second time in the inning.
Again, the good news is that the Yankees won, so this is an inconsequential call in the grand scheme of things. However, we have over/unders and daily fantasy at stake these days so every bad call has the potential to upset someone.