Yankees Coaches Try to Motivate Players By Reminding Them Yankees Once Blew 3-0 Lead
The New York Yankees are on the brink of elimination and fight for their playoff lives Sunday in the Bronx down 3-0 to the Houston Astros in the ALCS. A comeback is extremely unlikely but anything can happen. The Yankees know that better than anybody as victims of the only 3-0 series comeback in MLB history to the 2004 Boston Red Sox.
One would think this is an event that goes unmentioned at all times in the Yankees' buildings. Yet Aaron Boone told the world today that the team was actually showing players video of that Red Sox comeback in an attempt to rally his players' spirits.
As a Red Sox fan, this might be the greatest piece of anti-Yankees content I've ever had the pleasure of witnessing. New York is willingly reliving its greatest failure as a franchise as a motivational tactic? The Yankees couldn't find any other comeback against all odds story to use? They just had to use the one that they themselves allowed to happen?
Call the game, man. This season is done for the Yankees if they're this desperate.