Yankees Screwed By Umpires Deciding to Make the Right Call Using Instant Replay
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians met for some weekday afternoon baseball on Wednesday at Progressive Field. Things got interesting in the bottom of the first inning when umpires went rogue, ignoring instant replay rules in a decision that resulted in two Cleveland runs and an Aaron Boone ejection.
With one out and runners on second and third, Josh Naylor hit a fly ball to shallow center. It appeared that Aaron Hicks made a tough catch and doubled up Jose Ramirez, who had taken off from second base. Replay showed that Hicks had not actually caught the ball, but Cleveland did not challenge the play. The inning appeared to be over, but when the crowd reacted to a replay showing Hicks hadn't caught it, umpires allowed the Guardians to challenge.
Aaron Boone understandably lost his mind and got ejected. After a review, the Guardians were called back onto the field. The run counted and another run scored two batters later.
If umpires want to get together and change the call, that's fine, but they appear to have done a replay review that they should not have been allowed to... review. So even though the right call was made in the end, it shouldn't have been. Does no one care about the human element anymore?