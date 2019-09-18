Giancarlo Stanton Returns to Yankees Lineup on Wednesday By Liam McKeone | Sep 18 2019 Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Giancarlo Stanton has played a grand total of nine games all year for the New York Yankees. A variety of maladies has kept the All-Star slugger shelved throughout what turned out to be a very successful year for the Yankees despite most other crucial players joining Stanton on the Injured List.

As New York ramps up for what they hope to be a deep playoff run, Stanton will make his return on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Yankees already have another historic offensive season in the making, but it'll be all hands on deck when October baseball begins. They'll need all their available firepower to match up with the powerhouse Astros, who they seem destined to meet at some point as both teams loaded up for this postseason run.