Domingo German Placed on Administrative Leave Under Domestic Violence Policy By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 19 2019 Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German has been placed on Administrative Leave under MLP and the MLBPA's Joint Domestic Violence policy. The news was revealed in a report by The Athletic's Lindsey Adler.

Major League Baseball has announced Domingo Germán has been placed in administrative leave under the league's domestic violence policy. pic.twitter.com/qdVijHFQGG — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) September 19, 2019

Adler also reported that MLB will begin an investigation that led to this placement. The initial length of the initial stay "may last up to seven days". Adler later announced the Yankees' response to the development:

Yankees statement on Domingo Germán: pic.twitter.com/oThmtjJqdV — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) September 19, 2019

"We support this policy which reinforces that domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated. We have followed the lead of Major League Baseball and will continue to provide our complete cooperation throughout the investigative process. We reserve any further comment until the investigation reaches its conclusion.” - New York Yankees on Domingo Germain

Details of the allegations against German have yet to be revealed.

German, 27, is in his third year with the team. 2019 has been a year full of career-bests as the Yankees close in on their first American League East division title since 2012. Over 27 games (24 starts), he has tallied a 4.03 ERA and a team-best 18-4 record. The right-hander has also struck out 153 batters, second-best on the team.

The Yankees have called up right-handed pitcher Michael King to the active roster in German's place. They can clinch the AL East and their 100th win of the season in a Thursday night matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.