The Big Lead
Latest Mlb Leads

Clay Holmes' 98 MPH Sinker Will Blow Your Mind

Kyle Koster
Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

Everything is coming up pinstripes for the New York Yankees this year as last night they captured their 51st win in 69 tries (nice!) with a victory over the loathed Tampa Bay Rays. Aaron Judge hit his Major League-leading 27th home run of the year and another late-inning rally proved decisive. Clay Holmes came in to pick up the save by working a perfect ninth.

No pitcher has appeared in more games this year than Holmes and perhaps none have performed better. The hard-throwing righty has amassed a 4-0 record in his 32 appearances and sports a paltry 0.53 ERA and 0.713 WHIP. Why? Because he tends to have rather unhittable stuff.

Stare directly into a 98 mph sinker he threw last night, noticed by the Pitching Ninja and disseminated to the masses. It's freakish. The type of thing they'd use to accuse someone of being a witch. Both deeply troubling and scaring and all kinds of awesome.

How does anyone hit this? How does anyone hit anything?

facebooktwitter