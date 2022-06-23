Clay Holmes' 98 MPH Sinker Will Blow Your Mind
Everything is coming up pinstripes for the New York Yankees this year as last night they captured their 51st win in 69 tries (nice!) with a victory over the loathed Tampa Bay Rays. Aaron Judge hit his Major League-leading 27th home run of the year and another late-inning rally proved decisive. Clay Holmes came in to pick up the save by working a perfect ninth.
No pitcher has appeared in more games this year than Holmes and perhaps none have performed better. The hard-throwing righty has amassed a 4-0 record in his 32 appearances and sports a paltry 0.53 ERA and 0.713 WHIP. Why? Because he tends to have rather unhittable stuff.
Stare directly into a 98 mph sinker he threw last night, noticed by the Pitching Ninja and disseminated to the masses. It's freakish. The type of thing they'd use to accuse someone of being a witch. Both deeply troubling and scaring and all kinds of awesome.
How does anyone hit this? How does anyone hit anything?