Yankees-Astros ALCS TV Schedule After Game 4 Postponement

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 16 2019

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 13: A view of the ALCS logo during game two of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 13, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Game 4 of the ALCS between the Yankees and Astros has already been postponed due to rain in the New York area, and MLB has now announced what the times will be on the remaining games:

Game 4: Thursday 10/17 - 8:08PM ET; FS1
Game 5: Friday 10/18 - 7:08 PM ET; FS1
Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday 10/19 - 8:08 PM ET; FS1
Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday 10/20 - 7:38 PM ET; FS1

This means that the Ohio State-Northwestern game, which was previously scheduled for FS1 on Friday night, will be moved to another network.