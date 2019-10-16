Yankees-Astros ALCS TV Schedule After Game 4 Postponement
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 16 2019
Game 4 of the ALCS between the Yankees and Astros has already been postponed due to rain in the New York area, and MLB has now announced what the times will be on the remaining games:
Game 4: Thursday 10/17 - 8:08PM ET; FS1
Game 5: Friday 10/18 - 7:08 PM ET; FS1
Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday 10/19 - 8:08 PM ET; FS1
Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday 10/20 - 7:38 PM ET; FS1
This means that the Ohio State-Northwestern game, which was previously scheduled for FS1 on Friday night, will be moved to another network.