Yankee Stadium Squirrel Freaks Out Fans
The New York Yankees are hosting the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday night in a great American League East matchup. While the team is focused on the Orioles, Yankee Stadium is also playing host to an animal. A squirrel was on the loose in the stands and freaked out fans
The squirrel was running around the bullpen, then wound up along the outfield fence and a group of fans in the front row were shocked.
Video below:
This image is why they invented the Internet:
It's perfect. Just perfect.
Want more squirrel content? You've got it.
I don't blame the little guy for hanging around. It's been a great Major League Baseball game, tied 4-4 after five innings.