Yankee Stadium Looks Relatively Empty For a Beautiful Spring Night
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
It’s 76 degrees in Manhattan as I type this and it feels just about perfect, but Yankee Stadium looks to be roughly half-full, and that’s being generous.
Yes, they clearly priced out a ton of fans in 2009 with the new stadium — most notably the lunatics that were often more fun to observe than the game itself — and that’s another reason turnouts have been lackluster. This version of Yankee Stadium just isn’t a fun place to go see a game. It severely lacks any semblance of character and energy. It does, however, house a Hard Rock Cafe.
