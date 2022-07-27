Yankee Fan Infuriated by Joey Gallo Pinch-Hitting in Crucial Spot vs. Mets
Last night, the New York Yankees traveled cross-town to take on the New York Mets to kick off the first Subway Series of the season. It's the most exciting iteration of the event in years because both teams are atop their divisions and have legitimate World Series aspirations. Last night's affair was competitive and the Mets walked away with the win.
It was no sure thing, but they were aided by a puzzling decision by Aaron Boone. In the top of the eighth, the Yankees had one man on with two outs down by two runs. Isiah Kiner-Falefa was scheduled to bat, but Boone decided to pinch-hit since Kiner-Falefa is not exactly a power hitter (zero home runs in 301 at-bats in 2022). The manager picked Joey Gallo to go to the plate.
The decision was puzzling because Gallo is having a downright atrocious season, batting .161 with 103 strikeouts in 230 at-bats. That's almost an impossible ratio to achieve. Yet Boone threw Gallo into a crucial spot. And, predictably, he was struck out by Edwin Diaz to put an end to the inning and the Yankees' best shot at winning the game.
This did not make Yankees fans very happy, as perfectly exhibited by this TikTok of a Yankee fan yelling on the phone while watching the strikeout happen.
Serious Long Island Dad energy here. Love it. And he was right. Everybody watching the game knew how that at-bat was going to end.