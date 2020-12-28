Yang Yang, The Giant Panda from Zoo Atlanta, Likes Georgia in the Peach Bowl
By Kyle Koster | Dec 28, 2020, 3:52 PM EST
As a giant panda, Yang Yang doesn't get an opportunity to showcase his predictive football prowess as often as he may like, but if he ever correctly forecasts the winner of a Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, it's possible his role expands. Yang Yang, who looks absolutely tremendous at the age of 23, unwisely picked LSU to lose to Oklahoma in last year's bowl game, which doubled as the national semifinal.
That, of course, didn't happen.
Now he's studied the tape and likes what he sees from Georgia against Cincinnati.
Taking moneyline advice from a panda would not crack the top 30 most desperate gambling moves I've made, so I'm strongly considering this magnificent beast.
If Yang Yang is wrong, though, he will be absolutely savaged in this same space. Because we can't have a charlatan out there steering the people wrong, even if that charlatan isn't even a person.
Pressure's on, bud.