Yahoo!'s George Pickens 'Oh My Dickens' Push Notification Was Cut Off in an Unfortunate Place
George Pickens made an amazing catch during the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns game last night. It was Odell Beckham-esque as the Steelers rookie stretched out backwards and brought the ball in with one hand. It was an absolute beaut. Take a look.
It was truly one of those plays where you have to see it immediately. Articles were written. Push notifications sent. Like this one from Yahoo! that said "PICKENS! Oh my dick.." Oops.
Presumably this was supposed to say "oh my Dickens," which rhymes with his the receiver's last name, but it got cut off at the absolute worst place and looked like a much sadder story than the one of triumph that was actually linked.