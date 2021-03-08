Yadier Molina Dares Baserunner to Steal, Throws Him out
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 7, 2021, 8:20 PM EST
Yadier Molina may be 38, but he can still hose a runner when he wants to. On Sunday, he was up to his old tricks behind the plate for the St. Louis Cardinals. Molina had a bit of a back-and-forth with Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri, that led to the veteran catcher daring the 25-year-old steal on him, then throwing him out by a mile.
Here's the throw:
Molina hosed the kid off a changeup and it wasn't even close.
You can see afterwards the nine-time Gold Glove winner sort of stares down Siri looking for acknowledgement, and there's a backstory there. Luckily, the great Jomboy is on the case with a breakdown:
First off, it's pretty crazy that Molina was still catching in the seventh inning of a spring training game. Second, why would you ever call down the thunder from Molina? That's like telling Nolan Arenado he'll never get you out on a routine grounder. Of course this was going to end the way it did.
A nine-time MLB All-Star, Molina can still get it down behind the dish.