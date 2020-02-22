VIDEO: Roughnecks Defender Jumps Into Vipers' Touchdown Celebration
By Liam McKeone | Feb 22 2020
Saturday afternoon's matchup featuring the Houston Roughnecks and the Tampa Bay Vipers has been one of the most entertaining games the XFL has given us yet. Then we got some touchdown celebration controversy to really top it all off.
The Vipers went into a team celebration after scoring a touchdown late in the third quarter. The offense pretended to gather around a campfire. It was cool. Then a Roughnecks defender hopped right into the middle and earned a shoulder check for his troubles:
Some truly great stuff from this game, and there's still more to come.