XFL Schedule Today: Who is Playing Sunday & How to Watch
While the sports world is consumed with March Madness, there is still football being played. That's right-- Week 5 of the 2023 XFL season arrived this week. There will only be one game on Sunday as the daytime slots are taken up by the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Here's the schedule for the XFL on Sunday and a breakdown of how to watch.
XFL Today
MATCHUP: Arlington Renegades VS. San Antonio Brahmas
DATE: Sunday, March 19
TIME: 9:00 p.m. ET
LOCATION: San Antonio, Texas
HOW TO WATCH: The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 as well as ESPN Deportes. It can be streamed online via ESPN+.