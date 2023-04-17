What is the XFL Playoff Format?
The 2023 XFL season has been fairly successful by most measures. Unlike the AAF, the last non-NFL attempt at pro football, the XFL will finish its first season. The ratings were not great but they were not catastrophic. As far as lazy weekend sports-viewing goes, you could do a lot worse than the XFL.
All things must come to an end, though, and the XFL playoffs are rapidly approaching. As the first postseason in The Rock Era of the XFL, you may have some questions. Like how it works and how many teams will make it. Luckily, reader, you've come to the right place.
The XFL playoffs will begin on Saturday, April 29. Here's how the postseason will work.
XFL Playoff Format
The XFL playoffs consist of two rounds -- the Division Championship round and the XFL Championship. The two semifinal games will involve the top two seeds in each division of the league. The top seed in the North division will host the No. 2 seed in the North, and the top seed in the South division will do the same with the the two-seed behind them.
As of writing, only the DC Defenders (8-1, No. 1 seed in the North) and the Houston Roughnecks (6-3, No. 1 seed in the South) have clinched playoff spots. They will each host one playoff game before the championship game.
The XFL Championship game will take place at a neutral site: the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Just like in the NFL both teams will get two weeks off following the Division Championships. It will be on Saturday, May 13.
There's what you need to know. May the best XFL team win!