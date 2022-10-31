XFL New Team Names a Mix of New and Old
The XFL is back for the third time this February with eight new/old teams. The franchise names were announced this morning on ESPN by Laura Rutledge with voiceover help from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. All six teams from the last iteration of the league, which shut down because of the pandemic, are back. And they've added the expansion Vegas Vipers and San Antonio Brahmas.
XFL Team Names
Arlington Renegades
Houston Roughnecks
DC Defenders
Orlando Guardians
San Antonio Brahmas (new)
Seattle Sea Dragons
St. Louis Battlehawks
Vegas Vipers (new)
When Does the XFL Season Start?
February 18, 2023
What Channel Is the XFL On?
Every game will be broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, or FX.
Is the XFL Bringing Back the Cup Snake?
Yes, they were even featured in one of the hype videos. This is basically the XFL's entire legacy at this point.