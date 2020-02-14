Talking XFL Coverage with Greg McElroy
By Bobby Burack | Feb 14 2020
Greg McElroy, color commentator for the XFL, joins the podcast to talk about the league's coverage; how nervous he was for the Week 1; changes the broadcast team will make for Week 2; what the league needs; working with Steve Levy, Dianna Russini, and Tom Luginbill; when to go to the sidelines for access; expectations for the future; how much disparity between teams; and his opinions on television, movies, and food.
Listen: Below | Download: Here
