XFL Coach Jerry Glanville is Wearing Two Headsets
By Brian Giuffra | Feb 09 2020
We're in a new decade and it appears one XFL coach is already prepared for the future.
Viper offensive coordinator Jerry Glanville, who was previously a head coach in the NFL for the Oilers and Falcons, was spotted on the sideline wearing two headsets simultaneously while his team played against the NY Guardians.
Typically coaches and coordinators wear one headset to communicate, but clearly that wasn't enough for Glanville. He needs to communicate with everyone at all times.
Welcome to the future football fans.