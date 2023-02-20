DC Defenders Fans Threw Lemons on Field to Protest Security Taking Their Beer Snake
XFL opening weekend brought with it the return of the XFL fan beer snake. On Sunday night in Washington the DC Defenders hosted the Seattle Sea Dragons and during the third quarter security broke up the snake. Fans booed. And then they threw lemons on the field because XFL fans are built different.
The game was briefly paused before officials decided what's the worst that can happen when you get him with a lemon? The almost Defenders immediately scored on a pick-six and beer and lemons again went flying.
Here you can hear fans chanting "beer snake!"
It's now officially an XFL lemon party. Just need to get the snake back together.