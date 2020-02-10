Xavier Rhodes Knocked Out After Colliding with a Teammate
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
There was a very scary moment near the end of the 1st half in the Vikings-Chargers game after two Minnesota defenders collided, and one didn’t get up. Xavier Rhodes dove, and instead of hitting the San Diego receiver (Kenan Allen), he drilled his safety, Marcus Sherels. What how his neck moves back after their helmets collide.
Rhodes eventually got up and walked off the field gingerly. The Vikings lead the Chargers 17-7 in the 3rd quarter after Adrian Peterson’s 2nd TD run.