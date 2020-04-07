Xavier McKinney Calls Out Mel Kiper For Not Picking Him as the Draft's Best Safety
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 07 2020
Xavier McKinney is a bold man and the Alabama defensive back wants to know why ESPN's Mel Kiper doesn't have him rated as the top safety in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's in search of answers and he went right to the source, as he submitted a video to ESPN which aired during a segment with Kiper and Todd McShay.
Check this out:
Kudos to McKinney for being this confident. And Kiper kind of agreed with him. He currently has Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. ranked ahead of McKinney, but Winfield is a bit of a combo-defensive back. He's more of a corner/safety than a pure safety.
McShay has the two players flipped, though he likes them both. He has McKinney ranked as a his top safety, with Winfield a close second. Both guys are likely to be selected in the 20s during the draft.