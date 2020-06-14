Xander Schauffele Missed One Gimme Putt And It Cost Him Nearly $1 Million
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 14 2020
Xander Schauffele was leading the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday and appeared poised to take home the title. He had relied on his putter all day and was brilliant through most of his round. Then on the 17th hole the unthinkable happened. He hit an easy putt perfectly and somehow it didn't go down.
Schauffele was 15-under at the time of his par putt that would have sent him to the 18th virtually guaranteed to be tied for the lead. Instead, this happened:
I have no idea how that putt didn't go on.
Here's another look combined with video of a putt he drained on 15 to take the lead:
It was down and in and lipped out. Look at the slo-mo version:
Schauffele wound up finishing at -14, one shot out of ending up in a playoff. Given the way he had played all week, he would have been the favorite in that playoff against Daniel Berger an Collin Morikawa. The winner of the tournament (Berger) took home $1.35 million. Schauffele tied for third place and made $366,094. So that rim out that he seemingly hit perfectly wound up costing him almost $1 million.
And people wonder why golf drives men mad.