Chiefs Superfan Gets Knocked Out By Another Fan
By Stephen Douglas
An NFL superfan got knocked out on Sunday. X-Factor, the Kansas City Chiefs' superfan, apparently threw a effed around by throwing a water bottle and found out by getting punched by a fellow KC fan. Here is the end of the confrontation. You can see his silly hat popping right off his head.
If getting beat up wasn't bad enough, the superfan's favorite team also got beat up by the visiting Buffalo Bills. Hopefully, we find out more about this situation so other superfans know what type of behavior to avoid in the future if they wish to avoid physical conflict.
You also have to wonder if the guy in the yellow Mahomes jersey no becomes the new suepr fan.