Here's Wyatt Teller Carrying an Alligator Around
By Kyle Koster | Mar 5, 2021, 2:14 PM EST
It's been an interesting week for the Cleveland Browns. Baker Mayfield saw a UFO. Myles Garrett flirted with a box-jumping world record. Wyatt Teller — checks notes — carried an alligator around on his shoulders.
There is no offseason for linemen. Every second not getting stronger is a second wasted. Hauling around the best available animal just makes sense.
Since I did not expect to be sizing up gators today, my best guess is that this is about a nine-footer, meaning it would weigh in just north of 200 pounds, which is actually light work for a guy like Teller. As a non-expert, I must inform you that estimation may be a bit off.
Wonder why the animal is so calm here. The two must be friends.