WWE WrestleMania With No Fans Is Going to Be Bizarre
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 16 2020
WWE announced today that it is still holding WrestleMania on April 5th, but it will no longer be in Tampa; instead, they will run it at their performance center in Orlando, without an audience.
This was probably the best of a lot of non-ideal outcomes for WWE. The only other options were cancellation or postponement. The former is frankly not as good for WWE as having its biggest event of the year continue to engage WWE Network subscribers; the latter carries so much uncertainty. Who the heck knows when things will feel safe enough to stage an event in an NFL stadium again?
WWE ran Smackdown from the performance center on Friday and they're doing the same thing with Raw tonight. It feels odd without the audience to respond to, but at the same time their commitment to 'the show must go on' does have an allure to it.
They do still have the risk of what they do if one of their performers tests positive for coronavirus like Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Christian Wood did.