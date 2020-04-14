WWE Has Apparently Been Deemed an 'Essential Business' in Florida
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 13 2020
On Monday it was revealed the WWE has been deemed an "essential business" in Florida by the state's governor, Ron DeSantis. While I'm not sure how the state came to that conclusion, it provides a reason why the company has continued to produce shows at its facilities in Florida, and will go back to airing live shows this week.
During a press conference on Monday, Orange County mayor Jerry Demings claimed the WWE was not initially deemed an essential business, but that DeSantis had reversed that decision. The company's performance center is in Orlando, which is situated in Orange County.
Here's what Demings had to say about the decision from DeSantis:
"I think initially there was a review that was done. They were not initially deemed an essential business. With some conversation with the governor's office regarding the governor's order, they were deemed an essential business. So therefore they were allowed to remain open."
WWE will resume live shows without fans on Monday after running taped programming over the last few weeks.
I'm not sure why the WWE was determined to be "essential" but it's Florida and things tend to get weird down there. Maybe weekly WWE shows are essential to the health and well-being of the average Florida resident.