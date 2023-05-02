Roundup: Writers Guild of America Goes on Strike; Aerosmith Announces Final Tour; Sixers Beat Celtics in Game 1
Writers Guild of America is officially on strike ... Dust storm causes massive, fatal pileup in Illinois ... U.S. will hit debt limit by June 1 ... A tornado hit Virginia Beach ... Stocks were slightly down after JPMorgan's takeover of First Republic Bank ... Three of the four largest bank failures ever have happened since March ... U.S. estimates 100,000 Russians were killed or wounded in last five months ... Fed set to increase interest rates but a pause could be coming ... Pedro Pascal in talks for "Gladiator" sequel ... All you need to know about the WGA strike ... Aerosmith announces final tour ... Bryce Harper is returning far earlier than expected ... The Lakers won't go after Kyrie Irving this offseason ... Kennedy Urlacher commits to Notre Dame ...
Highlights from the 76ers' Game 1 win over the Celtics.
Charlie Day on the origin of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Nicolas Cage took The Colbert Questrionert.
Aerosmith -- "Dream On"