Wrexham One Win From Securing Promotion
One win is all that stands between Wrexham FC and promotion to the English Football League. The Cinderella Welsh team scored a 3-0 home win over Yeovil Town on Tuesday, putting them within a single win of clinching a spot atop the National League table and a jump from the fifth-tier or English soccer to the fourth.
After a heart-stopping 3-2 win over Notts County -- who they were tied with at the top of the table -- last week, Wrexham dropped points in the championship chase this weekend thanks to a 0-0 draw against Barnet. On Tuesday, things were nervy at the Racecourse Ground as the teams hit the half tied 0-0. But Wrexham woke up in the second 45 minutes, bagging three goals to win in a romp.
With two matches remaining, Wrexham has 107 points at the top of the National League, while Notts County sits second with 103. That four-point advantage means if Wrexham wins either of its two remaining matches, it would secure promotion.
The Red Dragons face Boreham Wood at home on Saturday. Boreham is currently in sixth place, fighting for a place in the National League playoffs for the final promotion spot. In the final match of the season, Wrexham will face Torquay United, a squad languishing in 21st place (of 24).
Promotion would be an enormous story for Wrexham, a club that has toiled in the bottom rung of English soccer since 2008, and hasn't been this close to promotion since. The third-oldest club in the world may be having its most consequential season.
All this drama should make for a great second season of Welcome to Wrexham, and seeing the support the world has given Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' club has been amazing.